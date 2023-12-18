Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cancer Society Staff Feeling Down But Not Out About Smokefree Laws Repeal

Monday, 18 December 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

Cancer Society staff working up and down the country are heart-broken at the thought of decades of hard work for a smokefree future going up in smoke but refuse to give up.

Rebecca Gilbert, Health Promotion Manager for Cancer Society’s Auckland Northland Division, says when she heard the news of the Government’s plans to repeal Aotearoa’s world-leading smokefree legislation she felt eight years of her hard work disintegrate before her eyes.

“I joined Cancer Society in 2018 after working as a local iwi smoking cessation practitioner. I saw the impact of nicotine addiction on not only the individuals who were using tobacco but on their whānau and in the community, so in my new role I quickly absorbed the advocacy mahi in tobacco harm,” says Rebecca. “If this repeal goes through despite raising our voice in opposition, we will have lost ground to save our future generations – our mokopuna, our grandchildren of tomorrow.”

Rebecca has worked closely with Patu Puauahi, the Te Tai Tokerau smokefree network, and managed all submissions to advocate for the new smokefree laws. She was also involved in a presentation to now Health Minister Dr Shane Reti while he was in opposition and says he showed support for the new laws, in particular the denicotisation of cigarettes.

“Dr Reti expressed an interest in protecting whānau from the harms of tobacco, but we now see that National has broken its promise to Māori and the result will be that our people will continue to die in the thousands over the coming years,” says Rebecca.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Head of Cancer Prevention and Research for Cancer Society Canterbury-West Coast/Otago-Southland Martin Witt, has been working in the smokefree space for 25 years. He said his overall reflection is “one of profound regret” that those 47,000 people who signed Hapai Te Hauora’s petition presented at Parliament last week, would have been amongst the many in Aotearoa who celebrated our globally leading tobacco legislation being passed this time last year. 

“A year later we have a new Prime Minister who in his own words is ‘determined that Māori are going to do better’ under his Government, yet almost the first action he agrees to will do the very reverse.”

Charlie Poihipi, Iwi Partnership Manager for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Division says he had envisioned a future without every corner store selling tobacco for his children and mokopuna – one very different to the one he grew up in.

“I grew up in the era where, as a child, you could walk into a dairy under the age of 10 with a note from your parent and the shop teller would give you a packet of smokes. By the time I was 11 years old, myself and many of the children I grew up with would start smoking, leading to several years of addiction, for others a lifetime, of poor physical and mental health.”

Charlie has since spent several years working in tobacco control, advocating for the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act to protect the tamariki of the future.

“After hearing the Government’s plan on repealing the smokefree laws, my puku (tummy) turns at the thought of the many years so many people have worked to get a world-class smokefree law passed, bravely pushing through many barriers and push-backs from tobacco lobbyists and associates along the way, to see this just get poured down the drain for the benefit of making an extra dollar, at the expense of many more lost lives and ongoing poor health. People of Aotearoa deserve far better. Human lives, especially our tamariki, are far more important than profits.”

Wellington-based National Advisor - Cancer Prevention and Policy Emma Shields attended the rally outside Parliament buildings last week, proud to represent and stand with Cancer Society kaimahi (staff) alongside hundreds of allies in the health sector and impassioned individuals.

“We’ve been fighting for decades to control tobacco, the biggest preventable cause of cancer in the world. We urge the Government to listen to people affected by tobacco, health professionals and organisations like ours, all united with their call to stop the repeal. When this repeal gets hastily put to the House, we urge those in power to do the right thing and vote to stop the repeal,” says Emma.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 