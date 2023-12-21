Ending GIDI A Win For Climate Action

Getting rid of the Government Investment in Decarbonising
Industry (GIDI) Fund is a welcome move that will help
restore confidence in the Emissions Trading Scheme to drive
net emissions reductions, says Energy Resources
Aotearoa.
Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive
John Carnegie says:
"New Zealand has an Emissions
Trading Scheme that is the envy of the world, but it needs
to be left to do its job. Taxpayer subsidised climate action
doesn’t make the price of technology any cheaper and can
only increase the total costs to society of our efforts to
reduce emissions. We are pleased to see it is getting
axed."
Carnegie says the existence of the scheme
betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of emissions
policy.
"Our country has a fixed number of New Zealand
Units under the Emissions Trading Scheme. By subsidising
low-emissions projects, the previous government was not
reducing net emissions - they were simply freeing up units
for use elsewhere in the economy, thus moving the problem,
not solving it."
Carnegie says that this "waterbed
effect" is routinely ignored by the climate industry, to
the detriment of New Zealand’s collective
well-being.
"We are pleased to see the end of this
wasteful programme. The egregious climate rhetoric
surrounding it could not prevent the public from seeing it
for what it was: government picking fuel and technology
winners.
"This is a good move that will restore
confidence in the Emissions Trading Scheme, drive emissions
reductions where they are most cost-effective, and ensure
there is a level playing field for businesses operating in
all sectors of the
economy."
