Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

It’s Not A Merry Christmas For The Environment

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Forest & Bird and the Environmental Defence Society are dismayed that the new Government has just rammed through a dramatic assault on Aotearoa New Zealand’s environment. The environmental protections that look after our special places have been cast aside with the creation of the power for Cabinet to override resource management law at will for the next three years.

The Government now has the power to exempt parts of the country from any or all of the Resource Management Act requirements and allow destruction of our precious indigenous plants and animals and pollution of our rivers and coasts. This will be able to occur without proper consideration of the impact on nature and neighbouring communities.

This is a bitter blow for nature, our communities and our wellbeing. It undermines years of work by governments, businesses, community groups, iwi and NGOs to create law that helps look after our incredible environment and that looks after people.

These sweeping ‘Henry VIII’ powers, which have been made into law in the new Resource Management (Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning Repeal and Interim Fast-track Consenting) Act, are unfettered and unnecessary. They will allow Ministers to override legislation by regulation without having to go back through Parliament. Unlike post-earthquake and COVID-19 emergency legislation there isn’t a stated purpose to place limits on the use of the powers. The Minister responsible for the legislation Hon Chris Bishop has previously called similar powers “constitutionally inappropriate”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 