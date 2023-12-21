It’s Not A Merry Christmas For The Environment

Forest & Bird and the Environmental Defence Society
are dismayed that the new Government has just rammed through
a dramatic assault on Aotearoa New Zealand’s environment.
The environmental protections that look after our special
places have been cast aside with the creation of the power
for Cabinet to override resource management law at will for
the next three years.
The Government now has the power
to exempt parts of the country from any or all of the
Resource Management Act requirements and allow destruction
of our precious indigenous plants and animals and pollution
of our rivers and coasts. This will be able to occur without
proper consideration of the impact on nature and
neighbouring communities.
This is a bitter blow for
nature, our communities and our wellbeing. It undermines
years of work by governments, businesses, community groups,
iwi and NGOs to create law that helps look after our
incredible environment and that looks after
people.
These sweeping ‘Henry VIII’ powers, which
have been made into law in the new Resource Management
(Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning Repeal
and Interim Fast-track Consenting) Act, are unfettered and
unnecessary. They will allow Ministers to override
legislation by regulation without having to go back through
Parliament. Unlike post-earthquake and COVID-19 emergency
legislation there isn’t a stated purpose to place limits
on the use of the powers. The Minister responsible for the
legislation Hon Chris Bishop has previously called similar
powers “constitutionally
inappropriate”.
