Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

RUC Charge For EVs Timely And Fair

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

Extending Road User Charges (RUC) levels the playing field and will help our roads to get more much-needed maintenance.

That’s the response from the Motor Trade Association to the Government’s announcement that RUC will apply to EVs and plug-in hybrids from 1 April.

“We had advocated for this policy and are pleased that the Government has listened,” MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall says.

“There’s no doubt that the exemption from RUC for EVs has helped increase the number on our roads.

“That’s been welcome, and it’s now time that with the increase in the size of our electrified fleet past the 2% threshold, drivers of EVs help pay for the upkeep of the roads they travel on.”

Now the challenge is to ensure that the proceeds of the RUC goes where it’s needed – on roads.

“The founding principle of the National Land Transport Fund is that it focuses solely on roads,” Lee says.

“In 2020 the law was changed to allow these funds to pay for rail. While rail has an important role to play in our transport network, the principle that road users only pay for roading projects is the correct one, and we trust the Government to follow through on that.”

Lee says weather events of the last 12 months have accelerated the deterioration of our roads.

“The reality is that cyclones and storms are only going to occur more frequently in the future,” Lee says.

“Roads are still the way most New Zealanders travel, for work or pleasure, so it’s imperative that we have roads that are strong, resilient, and easily repaired.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Lee says MTA looks forward to more detail for motorists being released by Government.

“We’re ready to help communicate and facilitate the changes, and advise for steps on a smooth introduction.”

  • The Motor Trade Association (Inc) (MTA) was founded in 1917. MTA currently represents approximately 3800 businesses within the automotive industry.Members operate businesses including automotive repairers (both heavy and light vehicle),collision repair,service stations, vehicle importers and distributors and vehicle sales. The automotive industryemploys 62,700peopleand contributesaround $5.5billionto the economy.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Golriz Ghahraman: Resigning After Acting “in ways that are completely out of character”


“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting. It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them...
More

ALSO:


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 