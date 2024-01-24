Kiingitanga Urges Government To Respect Maaori

Representatives of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII urged the Government to respect the ability of Maaori to deliver positive outcomes for both Tangata Whenua and Tauiwi, during the annual Rātana celebrations today.

Te Kiingitanga delivered the message to the Prime Minister, on behalf of those who attended Te Hui-aa-Motu at Turangawaewae last weekend.

“Our message is simple – respect mana Motuhake and our ability to lead for the good of the nation and support us by upholding Te Tiriti,” says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds.

“Kotahitanga (unity) can be achieved, but only when The Treaty partners work in good faith and we urge the Government to demonstrate its positive intentions towards Maaori through its words and its deeds.”

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said there were countless examples of mana Motuhake benefitting both Tangata Whenua and Tauiwi, particularly in times of crisis.

“Whether it’s a pandemic, or floods or earthquakes, we open our hearts and our Marae to everyone. That is what Mana Motuhake looks like. That is our way.

“Te iwi Maaori are often the first line of defence and first line of support. We need to find a way to make this a durable approach, with te Iwi Maaori in the lead and our Treaty partner supporting, not hindering us.”

At last weekend’s Hui-aa-Motu, attendees discussed other examples of mana Motuhake, including the protection of Te Reo Maaori, a stronger voice for Rangatahi, more Maaori kaupapa-driven businesses and fulfilling Princess Te Puea's vision of a Maaori hospital.

Te Kiingitanga will continue to advocate for mana Motuhake and upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

