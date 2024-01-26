Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Must Do More To Protect School Children From Traffic Danger, Say Cycling Advocates

Friday, 26 January 2024, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Cycling Action Network

As children head back to school next week, cycling advocates are calling on the Government to protect them from traffic danger.

“To protect our children, traffic speeds near schools must come down,” said Cycling Action Network spokesman Patrick Morgan.

“The new school year is the perfect time for the Government to put safety first. Instead, transport Minister Simeon Brown has made it harder for Councils to set safe speed limits. That's not acceptable.”

In December, Mr Brown directed Waka Kotahi and Councils to stop work on blanket speed limit reductions.

Mr Morgan said that decision flies in the face of common sense, evidence, and public demand for safe streets.

“There's strong public support for safe speeds around schools,” he said.

Research shows the risk of death from a collision increased from 10 percent if a car was travelling at 30kmh to 80 percent if it was going 50kmh.

Most New Zealand children travel to school by car, creating congestion, pollution,and traffic danger in our cities, said Mr Morgan.

“Safety is the number one concern that stops parents from sending their children to school on foot or by bike. Making it easier for Councils to set safe speed limits would cut risk, and make more biking and walking trips possible.”

“Our message for drivers is to slow down and look twice for children on bikes, scooters, and foot.”

References: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/vision-zero-for-the-greater-good/safe-speeds-programme/safe-speeds-the-reasons#

Government changes speed limit rules https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-changes-speed-limit-rules

