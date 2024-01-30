Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UNRWA Funding

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Jewish Council

The New Zealand Jewish Council is pleased that the Prime Minister has announced a pause in funding for UNRWA, the UN agency solely dedicated to supporting Palestinians who it defines as refugees, after reports that certain employees participated in the October 7 Hamas massacre of Israelis. In suspending funding, New Zealand joins the states of the G7, as well as Australia and several European states.

Overnight, the Wall Street Journal has published an investigation that reports that 23% of male employees of UNRWA have an active role in Hamas. Some are commanders.

UN Watch has also revealed that over 3000 UNRWA teachers in a Telegram group celebrated October 7 as the attacks were unfolding, sharing photos and video footage and praying for the terrorists’ success and Israel’s destruction. Since 2015, UN Watch has exposed over 150 UNRWA staff Facebook pages that contain antisemitism and incitement to terrorism in violation of UN neutrality

There are numerous other reports of UNRWA complicity in October 7, including its employees holding Israelis hostage in Gaza, diverting aid to Hamas, and its facilities being used to store armaments and stage attacks.

For years, the Council, along with other Jewish and non-Jewish groups, has urged MFAT to hold UNRWA to account for the curriculum taught in its schools that incites hate and terrorism, of which there is irrefutable and comprehensive evidence.

New Zealand has provided millions in funding during this war to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the World Food Programme, who are on the ground in Gaza, and there are other UN agencies operating there too, through which New Zealand can provide humanitarian assistance to Gazans.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ben Kepes, spokesperson for the Council, notes that: “It is clear that antisemitism and incitement to terrorism are systemic in UNRWA. As a country, we cannot reconcile continuing to fund UNRWA with combatting antisemitism and terrorism. UNRWA is part of the problem, and most certainly not part of the solution that seeks an end to hostilities and promotes peaceful co-existence between Palestinians and Israelis”.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Jewish Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 