Have Your Say On The European Union Free Trade Agreement Legislation Amendment Bill

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee has called for public submissions on the European Union Free Trade Agreement Legislation Amendment Bill.

This bill proposes amendments to New Zealand law that are required to bring the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and the European Union (EU) into force. It would improve New Zealand’s conditions of trade access to the EU. The FTA was signed in Brussels on 9 July 2023.m

Most of the obligations in the FTA are already met by New Zealand’s existing domestic law. However, some legislative and regulatory amendments are required to meet certain obligations in the FTA. The bill proposes amendments to several Acts including the Geographical Indications (Wine and Spirits) Registration Act 2006, the Overseas Investment Act 2005, and the Tariff Act 1988.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 16 February 2024.

For more details about the bill:

