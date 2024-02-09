Solidarity With Māori

We offer this statement of solidarity with Māori to position ourselves counter to the government’s undermining actions. The way forward requires a government who trusts Māori and their vision for a healthy future.

As Kara Puketapu-Dentice (Te Āti Awa) quotes: “He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti are full and complete documents that provide for a written constitution for this nation. They do not require interpretation or reinterpretation by use of principles." These issues are not up for debate. We can have a discussion, but we support the position that there is nothing to debate.

Being able to express and live one’s identity is a universal basic need, and therefore a universal basic right. Accepting Te Tiriti legally acknowledges this basic right and should be respected.

The colonial project has wrought genocide, decimated language, culture, and health. So many of our worst statistics – educationally, in terms of illness and mental health, incarceration, and violence – are the result of the imperialist, patriarchal, neo-liberal wave. The government’s current actions seek to erase acknowledgement of these historical facts and are antithetical to a free and caring society.

Going forward now we need to honour the mana and sovereignty of the indigenous people of Aotearoa, recognising the unique and special place Māori culture and people have on the world stage. Our race relations are enshrined in Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Let this be a bright example to other nations who have done so much damage to their indigenous people.

Degrowth Aotearoa NZ (DANZ) is committed to partnering with other organisations, initiatives and individuals who speak out in solidarity with Māori. DANZ coordinator Sahra Kress says, “Let us be faithful to mokopuna in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Let us be faithful to the children who’s future we are putting at risk”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

