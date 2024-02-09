Ngāti Manuhiri Welcomes Move On Kina Barrens

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust welcomes the Government's announcement to prioritise work to address kina barrens, and urges increased preventative measures.

“We’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact of kina barrens and welcome the prioritisation of this work from the Government,” says Nicola MacDonald, Acting Chief Executive of Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

“In our own rohe, which once had abundant stocks of kōura (crayfish), tāmure (snapper), and native seaweed, there are now vast expanses of kina that are barely surviving.

“Kina is a taonga species that has only become a problem because of human interference in te taiao, and while the Government’s proposal to increase bag limit sizes is one part of the solution, it does little to address activities such as overfishing which has removed natural predators allowing kina to spread,” she says.

The Trust maintains its long held position that research on removal and relocation of kina in conjunction with preventative measures, is the best way to address these problems.

“Government cannot and should not do the work of local communities: we need the work underway to include a concentrated focus around devolution of resources toward locally led initiatives.”

The Trust is exploring alternative uses for kina from kina barrens that are unsuitable for consumption and will continue to explore options.

“We know that the most successful environmental leadership comes when the government works in lock step with communities, not in competition nor in absentia.”

