Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Economics Forum To Push Boundaries On NZ’s Big Issues

Monday, 12 February 2024, 9:46 am
Press Release: University of Waikato

The New Zealand Economics Forum 2024 provides a critical opportunity to discuss some of New Zealand’s most pressing socio-economic challenges and opportunities, amidst a significant shift in our country’s political landscape.

Proudly hosted by the University of Waikato on 15-16 February 2024, the annual Forum will bring together some of New Zealand’s top thinkers and leaders to discuss and debate the economic challenges and opportunities ahead for the country.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Waikato Management School, Matt Bolger, says: “The global economy remains hugely volatile. While inflation shows signs of slowing, countries around the world continue to face enormous cost-of-living challenges. There are also political and economic impacts from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and a demanding regulatory landscape as countries grapple to achieve net-zero goals.

“The Forum is a chance for policy makers and business leaders, academics and community advocates to come together. The debate and insight support informed decisions that will help to build a strong and thriving economy and society.”

Setting the scene for the days ahead, the Forum will be opened with a keynote from Finance Minister Nicola Willis. As the Government nears the end of its first 100-days, she will explore the steps ahead and how the new Government plans to support a strong economy for all New Zealanders and their families.

The discussion will continue with a ‘health check’ of New Zealand’s own health system, and a look at how our growing and ageing population will shape our country in the years ahead. Panel sessions include a discussion on the disruptors that face our agriculture sector, as well as a session on global trade in a divided world and an in-depth look at New Zealand’s monetary policy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Day two will open with a keynote by Adrian Orr, Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua. This will be followed by an update from Treasury on the state of the country’s books, with a talk from Caralee McLiesh, Chief Executive and Secretary, New Zealand Treasury.

Other topics include infrastructure and how we unclog the arteries for growth; whether a social investment approach may change policy and outcomes; and what will happen to our climate and weather – and how we’ll have to adapt – if emissions aren’t curbed.

“We are glad to once again bring together an exceptional range of speakers and experts. The Forum will be two days of debate, discussion and insight. It serves not just as a briefing to the incoming government, but to anyone interested with the key issues facing our country,” says Matt Bolger.

A full list of speakers and sessions can be found online at: events.waikato.ac.nz/newzealandeconomicsforum2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 