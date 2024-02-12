TEU Members To Strike At Yoobee

Union members at Yoobee College of Creative Innovation will strike for four and a half hours today following collective agreement negotiations that have dragged on since September 2022 without yielding a pay offer.

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Drew Mayhem says “union members at Yoobee have not had any increase to their salaries since 2021. The employer’s failure to offer any pay increase at all to members in a cost of living crisis is completely unacceptable.”

“This will be the first time ever that Yoobee staff have gone on strike, which is a good indication of how frustrated members are.”

“As Aotearoa’s largest category one private training establishment, and largest specialist creative and technology college, Yoobee can and should pay their staff fairly.”

“Our members are determined to stand up and demand better.”

The strike will take place on Monday 12 February from 10am until 2.30pm. TEU members will rally at both the Wellington campus at 2 Bunny Street and the Christchurch campus at 573 Colombo Street from 10.30am until 12pm.

