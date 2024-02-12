Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fast-track Bill Long Overdue

Monday, 12 February 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Straterra

Reducing red tape and allowing a "can do" approach to significant projects that boost New Zealand’s economy and create jobs is long overdue, says Straterra chief executive, Josie Vidal.

"Straterra supports the principles of the Government’s proposed fast track and one stop shop bill," Vidal says.

"We believe this legislation will be important to mining sought-after mineral resources in New Zealand to contribute to the global supply chain and boost the country’s export-led economic recovery. This will not be at the expense of the environment, as some say.

"We believe that New Zealand’s resource management reform must continue to promote high environmental standards. Responsible New Zealand mining companies are proud of their environmental work and are not looking to compromise that. In fact, the provenance of New Zealand’s mined resources is a selling point - high employment and health and safety standards and strict environmental regulations mean mining in New Zealand is a good bet for investors and consumers and something we can be proud of promoting to export markets.

"But miners are mired in red tape, seeking permits, consents, access agreements, concessions and approvals from a host of different government departments, across at least six different Acts.

"The system is inefficient, repetitive, subject to varying skill levels of people processing applications, and varying timelines across government departments. Sometimes applications are completely stalled by paralysis when it comes to decision-making. This costs everyone dearly, and benefits no one. It puts off investors and can make great projects impossible to proceed with.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"For these reasons we welcome a one-stop shop approach to streamline and speed up these arduous processes and put decision-making right at the very top, with Government ministers.

"The Government is moving fast on this law, which is a good thing. There has been some consultation already and once the bill is introduced to Parliament on 7 March, there will be further consultation through the select committee process. Fast law making can be good law making.

"As a country known for innovation, we must have flexibility and agility in our systems that allow good projects to get up and running quickly, but with appropriate checks and balances. This is possible.

"We are seeing optimism now, after a period of time where people have looked at what’s ahead to get a project off the ground and sometimes just walk away - it’s not worth the time and cost and constant bombardment of negativity.

"People are over that negativity and want to see success with a productive economy," Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 