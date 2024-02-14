Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hobson’s Pledge Calls 5-year Ban Of Real Estate Agent “gross Overreach”

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Hobson's Pledge

Hobson’s Pledge is undertaking to raise funds on behalf of Janet Dickson, a real estate agent with more than 30 years’ experience who is seeking a judicial review of the Real Estate Authority’s power to mandate cultural training. She is facing a five year ban on her real estate licence.

Janet is taking a principled stance in refusing to complete a mandatory CPD [Continuing Professional Development] course Te Kākano, instructing real estate agents on te reo Māori, tikanga, and the Treaty of Waitangi.

Her refusal is based on concerns that an industry body can force members to complete training on a subject only very peripherally connected to their job under threat of losing their right to work. It is also a key concern of Janet that the mandatory CPD Te Kākano is a singular perspective of the subject matter when there is much variance in opinion and understanding within Māoridom, and indeed among all New Zealanders.

Ms Dickson’s lawyers at Franks Ogilvie anticipate that the judicial review could have far-reaching implications beyond real estate:

“ Cultural study courses have become increasingly prevalent across a diverse range of professions, including doctors, teachers, and lawyers. The imposition of any mandates could potentially encroach upon fundamental freedoms, which underlines Janet's goal to submit an application for judicial review. She seeks a declaration from the High Court on whether the Real Estate Authority has overstepped its jurisdiction. Should Janet succeed, it could set an important precedent, shaping and directing the actions of other professional regulatory entities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Hobson’s Pledge supports Ms Dickson in her pursuit of judicial review. It is a gross overreach by the Real Estate Authority to threaten a five year ban on her licence to practice simply because she has declined to take part in training that has little to do with her work,” Hobson’s Pledge spokesperson Don Brash says.

“As is evident in the conversations taking place nationally at the moment, understanding of New Zealand’s history and of the Treaty of Waitangi is highly variable. REA’s decision to promote the perspective of a single iwi - Ngāti Awa – and to make learning this perspective mandatory is wrong.

“Cultural training may be appropriate for some professions, but surely it should cover any and all cultures the employee might come into contact with.

“A workplace or industry body has no right to impose one perspective as the correct way to think of the Treaty and our history. Employees and licensees are entitled to their own opinions and even to challenge what they are being taught.

“Hobson’s Pledge is asking supporters to contribute to funding Ms Dickson’s judicial review. Donations can be made at www.hobsonspledge.nz/meetjanetdickson "

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hobson's Pledge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 