Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding Vital For Overdose Nasal Spray

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: NZ Drug Foundation

Drug harm experts say funding for a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is critical in the face of an increasingly toxic drug supply and the emergence of powerful synthetic opioids.

Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) will tomorrow consider an application to fund Nyxoid, a nasal spray version of naloxone, which currently costs $92 for a pack of two.

Sarah Helm, executive director of the NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri who made the application, says that funding for the medicine is becoming more crucial as powerful new opioids enter the country.

“Having Nyxoid funded would be a game changer for saving lives in the community,” says Helm.

“Opioids, both illicit and on prescription, were implicated in almost half of all fatal overdoses between 2017 and 2021. We’ve also seen the emergence of powerful new opioids called nitazenes that have been sold as other substances and are likely linked to several fatalities. So having lifesaving tools like this out in the community is vital.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“While we’ve seen some good progress with getting injectable naloxone funded and available through needle exchanges, this nasal spray version is far easier to use by the general public. It can also be used by non-medical staff like police, community workers and caregivers.”

“In an emergency like an overdose, having a simple tool like this on hand can be the difference between life and death. If Nyxoid gets funded I have no doubt we will see a lot of people in the community carrying it.”

Carl Greenwood, general manager of Wellington’s Drugs Health and Development Project, agrees that having Nyxoid out in the community would make a big difference.

“It’s a no-brainer if we want to reduce fatal opioid overdoses,” he says. “Most people are going to be much more comfortable using a nasal spray if they’re coming to the aid of someone who is overdosing.”

In Australia, Nyxoid is freely available with no prescription to anyone who may experience or witness an opioid overdose as part of the country’s Take Home Naloxone programme. The programme was funded by the Australian Government after a pilot was estimated to have saved up to three lives a day between 2019 and 2021.

PTAC is a committee of senior health practitioners that provides clinical advice to help Pharmac make funding decisions. Its recommendations from this week’s meeting will be published in June, at which point Pharmac will consider any funding.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Drug Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 