Fire Plans Public Consultation Is Now Open

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has opened public consultation on its Fire Plans.

A Fire Plan outlines the particular fire risk conditions that exist or are likely to exist for a specific area, the local policies and procedures for the management of these conditions and sets out how Fire and Emergency will use its fire control powers.

Each Fire Plan outlines, specific to each local area, things like:

- what indicators Fire and Emergency NZ will consider when deciding to change to prohibited or restricted fire seasons, or prohibited activities which can be a high risk of causing a wildfire

- how firebreaks might be used to reduce the fire risk

- information about environmental factors that are relevant to our work to reduce risks from fire and to manage the potential impacts if one occurs.

Fire Plans are developed for each of the following areas:

o Auckland

o Northland

o Waikato

o Bay of Plenty

o Tairāwhiti

o Taranaki

o Manawatū-Whanganui

o Hawke’s Bay

o Wellington

o Chatham Islands

o Nelson Tasman

o Marlborough

o West Coast

o Canterbury

o Otago

o Southland

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Wildfire Specialist Graeme Still says it is important for people in their local areas to have their say as this will directly impact how fire is managed in their area.

"We really want to hear from people about what they think of their local Fire Plan," he says.

"Getting this local knowledge is going to be crucial for us as we continue to develop these plans."

The public can have their say on the proposed Fire Plans on our website to consultation page or by emailing fireplans@fireandemergency.nz.

The consultation opened today and will close on 14 March 2024, at 5pm. Following this, our District teams will review all feedback and final Fire Plans will be published on our website by 22 July 2024.

Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

