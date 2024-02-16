Locals Joined By Labour MP To Protest Government Plans To Reinstate Live Exports

Christchurch locals will unite over their concerns for the National, ACT, and NZ First coalitions' promise to bring back Live Exports by Sea. Joining them will be Duncan Webb, the current Labour MP for Christchurch Central.

On the 30th of April last year, New Zealand enacted a world-leading ban on the export of cows, sheep, deer, and goats by sea.

This was a monumental moment for animal welfare, for people working within the industry, and for the environment. It comes as a great shock that this step forward is now under threat, especially with the SPCA's latest survey that revealed only 19% of our population is in support of bringing back live exports, says Sarah Jackson, an animal rights spokesperson for Christchurch Animal Save.

Despite the large body of evidence indicating the benefits of such a ban, the current government endeavours to reverse the ban on Live Exports, if the New Zealand public supports it. Live Exports NZ (LENZ) has gone as far as launching a 1 million dollar lobbying campaign to allay concerns about animal welfare standards, says Jackson.

This National Day of Action rally will be the first of many monthly actions taken by everyday citizens across the country who wish to raise awareness of the pressing issues associated with Live Exports. For further information on local events being held in your area, you can visit the End Live Export New Zealand on Facebook or Instagram.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

