PMA Pays Tribute To Pacific Leader, Fa'anānā Efeso Collins

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) expresses heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Pacific leader and Member of Parliament, Fa'anānā Efeso Collins.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, acknowledges Collins' tremendous service and advocacy of the Pacific community.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, and our thoughts are with his wife and children especially. He worked tirelessly for our Pacific communities and will be remembered for his commitment to seeing Pacific people prosper in Aotearoa New Zealand."

PMA Group Board Director, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, pays tribute to the Samoan-Tokelauan leader.

"Efeso was a long-time friend and was on the same mission as we were to try to do better for, and with, our Pacific communities. He was a man with great community values, a stand-out leader, and he was just starting his next chapter in national government.

His passing is devastating for his aiga, his immediate family, community and colleagues."

At the young age of 49, Collins leaves behind a strong legacy of service. He was elected as the first Polynesian President of the Auckland University Students' Association in the late 1990s, before being elected into local government as the Chair of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board and Councillor of the Manukau Ward. In 2022 he ran as an Auckland mayoral candidate, and later elected into Parliament as a Green Party MP in 2023.

"He was a courageous leader whose legacy will always be remembered," Sorensen shares.

