Child Poverty Data Shows Govt Must Take Action

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff is calling on the Government to take action on poverty and the cost of living, in response to new data released today showing an increase in child poverty rates.

The number of children living in poverty increased on all the measurements undertaken by Stats NZ, disproportionately impacting Māori, Pasifika and disabled children.

“It is intolerable that a further 23,000 children are now living without the essentials to ensure a good start in life. All families deserve to have incomes that enable them to live with dignity,” said Wagstaff.

“We are deeply concerned that the data is very likely to get even worse given the Government’s welfare changes will take money from families on the lowest incomes in the country, with their own analysis showing that the changes will put an additional 11,000 children into poverty.

“Unemployment is forecast to rise, and the Government has cut the minimum wage in real terms, ditched Fair Pay Agreements, and created further employment insecurity for young people by extending 90-day trials.

“Not only are the Government taking decisions that will lower incomes, but they are also making the cost-of-living worse by cutting free prescriptions.

“We are calling on the Government to advance policies that lift people’s incomes and ensure that everyone has enough to pay the bills, feed their kids and keep them warm through winter,” said Wagstaff.

