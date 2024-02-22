Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CPAG: PM Luxon On Track To Break Election Promise On Child Poverty

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Latest child poverty statistics that show an extra 23,400 children are living in material hardship are a stark warning for New Zealand with progress made in recent years now going backwards, according to the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

Around half of children in poverty in New Zealand are in households where parents work.

CPAG warned Prime Minister Christopher Luxon he would break his election promise to halve hardship rates by 2028 if he didn’t put child poverty back on the agenda with radical policy changes urgently needed to help children living in hardship.

StatsNZ data, recorded from June 2022 to July 2023, show that in three primary measures used to calculate child poverty there were thousands more children living in poverty.

The number of children living in material hardship rose from 120,300 to 143,700 (1 in 8 children) on the previous period, according to StatsNZ.

Material hardship means households cannot afford 6 or more basics like: fresh fruit and veggies, heating, meat, doctor’s visits, car maintenance and unexpected bills.

The number of Māori, Pacific and disabled children in poverty is significantly higher. More than 1 in 5 Māori, almost 1 in 3 Pacific Island, and almost 1 in 4 disabled children are living in poverty.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The lack of discussion about child poverty from the National-led coalition government is concerning. This government is focused on getting people into work, but we know over half of the children in poverty are in households with at least two, sometimes three or four incomes," said CPAG spokesperson Assoc Prof Mike O’Brien.

"The government has obligations, enshrined in law, to reduce the number of children who are living in hardship and this data should be of huge concern to all New Zealanders.

"Decisions taken by the coaltion government so far, including indexing benefits to inflation, is one example of how policy will lock even more children into a cycle of poverty."

CPAG is concerned for those living on a benefit, and those in minimum wage jobs whose income is not enough to live on.

"Having an increase in the number of children in poverty has implications for us all. For example children in poverty are more likely to live in unhealthy homes, which can cause health problems, and puts a strain on the health system for us all," Assoc Prof Mike O’Brien.

"We know most Kiwis care about New Zealand children going hungry and without the basics because ensuring all children are thriving is the right and compassionate thing to do."

There was strong evidence to show the fastest way to lift people out of hardship was to increase incomes, and this government urgently needed to start helping low-income earners including beneficiaries, Assoc Prof Mike O’Brien said.

Assoc Prof O’Brien said CPAG had tried to reach out to the new government to share evidence-based solutions that would help ease constraints on families struggling to make the very basic of ends meet but the Prime Minister had declined to meet with the group.

CPAG was also concerned income earned by school students, who still counted as dependents in child poverty figures, was being counted towards household income and masking the true extent of child poverty in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 