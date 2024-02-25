Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiingi Tuheitia To Attend Inaugural Meeting Of Pacific Traditional Leaders

Sunday, 25 February 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has accepted an invitation to meet with Pacific Traditional Leaders this week, to discuss their role in a world impacted by climate change, environmental degradation, economic development, and globalisation.

Fijian Paramount Chief Epenisa Seru Cakobau will host the meeting of leaders from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Hawai’i on Bau Island from 26 to 28 February.

The meeting is a call for solidarity and collective action of traditional leaders as they prepare for the Pacific Traditional Leaders Forum (PTLF) and Pacific Festival of Arts (PACFEST) in Hawai’i in June.

Kiingitanga Spokesman Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia shares the concerns of Pacific Traditional Leaders who are responsible for upholding the teachings of their ancestors and caring for current and future generations.

“It is a timely and important kaupapa that the Kiingitanga is honoured to support.”.

Mr Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia will take the light and the mauri (life force) from last month’s Hui-aa-Motu at Turangawaewae to Fiji.

“On the evening of Hui-aa-Motu, Kiingi Tuheitia lit the flame of Kaapuri Ahi and invited Rangatira of te Iwi Maaori and Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa to light four other fires representing the four winds.

“The flame of unity burns brightly and will be shared in the korero with Pacific Leaders to show that we’re strong and prepared to lead the reawakening of Mana Motuhake."

