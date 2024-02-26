Auckland Property Investors Association Reiterates Support For Residential Property Managers Bill

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) stands firmly behind its endorsement of the Residential Property Managers Bill, advocating for the exclusion of landlords from the proposed regulatory framework for property managers while endorsing the implementation of the two-strike rule as a balanced compromise. APIA emphasises that the current proposal reflects principles of fairness, practicality, and the Kiwi ethos of self-reliance.

The Association highlights three key reasons for its steadfast support:

1. Alignment with Established Professional Standards

APIA underscores that the proposed regulatory framework for property managers aligns with existing standards governing other professional services, such as lawyers, accountants, and real estate agents. Sarina Gibbon, General Manager of the Association, says, “To regulate landlords as you would a property manager is the same as banning a taxpayer from filing his own tax return unless he is an accountant. That goes against the grain of our proud Kiwi tradition of self-sufficiency and hands-on engagement with personal affairs.”

2. Two-Strike Rule as Fair Trade-Off

Despite not seeking to regulate landlords directly, the Bill introduces a rigorous standard for landlord conduct through a two-strike rule, which would prohibit landlords who repeatedly violate tenancy laws from managing their own properties. Gibbon explains, “This rule represents a fair and commercially pragmatic approach to regulation. Landlords causing significant harm to tenants by flouting the law should not retain the privilege of self-management. I see that the rule does not apply to property managers, so arguably, the Bill sets a higher standard of conduct for landlords, enhancing public confidence in the rental sector.”

3. Clarity in Regulatory Scope

APIA refutes assertions conflating regulation with increased duties and obligations for landlords, asserting that any heightened standards for landlords should be addressed under the Residential Tenancies Act rather than the Residential Property Managers Bill. Gibbon clarifies, “This differentiation ensures clarity in regulatory scope, preventing overreach that could impede efficient property management.”

Presenting its arguments to the Social Services and Community Select Committee, APIA reiterates its dedication to advocating for policies that foster a balanced regulatory environment, serving the interests of both landlords and tenants. Through constructive engagement and advocacy efforts, APIA aims to uphold market integrity while safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of property owners.

