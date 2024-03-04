Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fuel Stations Heading For USA-style Crime Hell - MTA

Monday, 4 March 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

 

In the wake of another frightening attack on an Auckland service station at the weekend, the Motor Trade Association (MTA) says the Government must back up its tough talk with action.

Shocking CCTV footage of the incident shows nine offenders, some armed with hammers, attacking the Western Springs service station on Sunday morning, leaving a staff member badly shaken.

The station is owned by an MTA member, and the robbery is the eighth on one of his stations since January.

MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall says the risk of an attack is an every day reality for many fuel stations.

“We're relieved that no one was hurt in this terrifying incident. Sadly, this sort of robbery is too common an occurrence on fuel station owners. At this rate, we’re headed for the kind of hell you see in Florida where gas station operators need to hide behind inch-thick steel bars for protection. We seriously need to ask ourselves if that’s a future we want.

“Most local gas stations are small, locally owned and operated franchises, and the pain of repeated robberies takes a toll not only on the business financially, but also on the physical and mental health of workers.

“The Government has talked tough on tackling crime, but we now need some action, and there are some small practical steps that can be quickly enacted.”

One step the Government could take is to allow capital expenditure for crime protective or preventative measures to be 100% tax deductible in the year in which the cost is incurred. This was included in MTA’s call to Government, Driving New Zealand Forward.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The previous Government picked up our call to include small service stations in the fog cannon subsidy,” Mr Marshall says.

“They didn’t consider the tax break option – the challenge is there for this Government to pick it up.”

A recent survey of MTA fuel station members showed crime was overwhelmingly the biggest concern they face.

In the meantime, Mr Marshall says businesses like service stations will remain at risk until the Government backs up the rhetoric on crime with strong action.

MTA has been in contact with the member to offer support.

  • MTA has 920 fuel station members around its 4000 membership.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 