Total Environmental Taxes Rise 14 Percent In 2022



Total environmental taxes for Aotearoa New Zealand increased 14 percent in the year to March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“According to the OECD, environmental taxes encourage action to reduce environmental damage by providing incentives for further efficiency gains, green investment and innovation, and shifts in consumption patterns. Environmental taxes were 5.8 percent of total tax revenue in the year to March 2022,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

