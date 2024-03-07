Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Welcomes The Repeal Of The Auckland Regional Fuel Tax

Commenting on the Government's repeal of the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

"This will be welcome news for Aucklanders struggling with fuel costs once this comes into effect on June 30."

"It's encouraging that the remaining unspent funds are to be ring-fenced and put into infrastructure projects like the Eastern Busway, City Rail Link and road-corridor improvements."

"The issue now remains for Auckland Transport to focus on sufficient roading maintenance – rather than wasteful spending on back-office bureaucracy and unpopular pet projects."

