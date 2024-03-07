Coalition Sticking Plasters Over New Zealand’s Infrastructure Crisis

Responding to the Coalition Government’s announcement
of a fast-track consenting process for major infrastructure
projects, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs
Manager, James Ross, said:
“Clearly red tape is
holding New Zealand back, and the Government should be
commended for recognising that out-of-date consenting
regulations are choking the economy. But this is a sticking
plaster solution which will still leave the RMA stifling
development and keeping house prices unattainably
high.
“The key to growth is getting bureaucracy out
the way. That means prioritising work on the Government’s
planned wholesale reform to replace the RMA with something
fit for purpose that protects private property rights and
encourages productive
investment.”
