Coalition Sticking Plasters Over New Zealand’s Infrastructure Crisis

Responding to the Coalition Government’s announcement of a fast-track consenting process for major infrastructure projects, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Clearly red tape is holding New Zealand back, and the Government should be commended for recognising that out-of-date consenting regulations are choking the economy. But this is a sticking plaster solution which will still leave the RMA stifling development and keeping house prices unattainably high.

“The key to growth is getting bureaucracy out the way. That means prioritising work on the Government’s planned wholesale reform to replace the RMA with something fit for purpose that protects private property rights and encourages productive investment.”

