Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fast Track Is Outright Assault On Environment

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

A new sweeping fast-track consenting bill being tabled in parliament today is anti-nature, anti-democracy, and will leave a mess for future governments to clean up, says Forest & Bird.

“New Zealand has environmental laws based on science for a reason – to protect the unique animals and stunning landscapes we all love, to safeguard our health and make our communities liveable,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Nicola Toki. “This law is flinging open a back door to let destructive industries and special interests bypass those laws.

“New Zealand already has the highest proportion of threatened species in the world, and this will put more on a fast track to extinction.”

The Fast Track Approvals Bill will override the Conservation Act, Reserves Act, and Wildlife Act, as well as the RMA and law governing the Exclusive Economic Zone. It would also allow Ministers to refer developments – ranging from aquaculture, dams and mining as well as roading and housing – to an expert panel which only has the ability to make recommendations to the Minister. Ministers have the power to greenlight projects and ignore the panel as they see fit.

“This is giving ministers unbridled personal power to singlehandedly approve or decline any damaging development they want. It’s anti-nature, anti-climate, and anti-democratic,” says Ms Toki. “It’s powers not seen since the days of Think Big by Muldoon’s government in the 1970s.”

The Government is proposing to introduce a list of projects into the legislation at the final stages of considering the bill, too late to be considered in the select committee process or receive proper public scrutiny.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"New Zealanders are being denied an effective say over what projects should be fast tracked. This feels like not only Parliamentary ambush but a means for developers to ambush the entire country.”

“Ministers are meeting special interests behind closed doors and adding their pet projects to a green light list. At the same time ministers are slamming the door on local communities, scientists, the wider New Zealand public and even their Parliamentary colleagues. It’s disgraceful and MPs need to hear loud and clear that this isn’t fair or democratic.

“This is typical of the lack of open consultation shown by this Government so far. We’re talking about an unknown number of developments, each with a complex array of environmental impacts, which groups – and courts – around the country have already put a great deal of effort into considering.

“In a climate and biodiversity crisis, environmental impacts need to be considered front and centre, and New Zealanders have a right to have a say about what goes on in their community.”

The initial list of fast-tracked developments looks likely to include open-cast coal mining on public conservation land, after a coal company unexpectedly abandoned their long-running court battle for a new mine last week. Pictures and video of the area are available here.

“Of course a coal company wants its consents fast tracked if they don’t want New Zealand’s environment and conservation laws to apply to them,” says Ms Toki. “But New Zealand’s laws should make it hard to approve mountain top removal of pristine reserve land for an opencast coal mine and companies need to think hard about the risks to their markets and investors if they go down the fast track route.

“Our laws should make it hard to deliberately drive native species to extinction, but it’s also likely the fast track legislation will allow a coal company to do just that; investors may not be so keen to be associated with causing extinction.

“This Government has essentially just declared war on nature. That has huge implications for not just our climate and environment, but also our economy. The rest of the world is watching. They are building economies ready for a low-carbon and biodiversity rich world – we are rushing headlong in the wrong direction. We risk losing access to international markets and trading partners. All New Zealanders need to stand up and fight these changes.”

Note:

Other developments Forest & Bird has previously opposed which seem likely to have asked to now be fast tracked include:

Seabed mining by Trans Tasman Resources, which would suck up 50 million tonnes of the seabed each year. In 2020 Forest & Bird won in the Supreme Court against the proposal, which was in an area home to 30 species of marine mammals, including some that are critically endangered such as blue whales (pictures available here) and Māui dolphins. The matter was referred by the Enivronmental Protection Agency, and Forest & Bird is due at a hearing next week.

Ruataniwha dam, which Forest & Bird won a Supreme Court case against in 2016. The proposal was to downgrade the specially protected status of conservation land (pictures and video available here), allowing flooding of the habitat of threatened species such as pekapeka long-tailed bats or kārearea New Zealand falcon.

Expanded mining on the public conservation land of the Denniston Plateau (photos available here). Last month a species of New Zealand’s spectacular carnivorous snails were moved to the Nationally Critical threat classification status because open-cast coal mining is planned for much of the remaining high-quality snail habitat.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 