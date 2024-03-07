RE: Aged Care Commissioner's Report

The report ‘Amplifying the voices of older people across Aotearoa New Zealand’ released today by the Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper highlights the need for action to meet the ongoing health and disability needs of older people.

Carolyn says older people are enormously valuable in our communities.

“With quality, accessible health and disability care they can maintain their independence and dignity and contribute to their communities for longer.”

The Federation president, Jan Pentecost, said that:

“The Grey Power NZ Federation congratulates Carolyn on her report and strongly supports the Commissioner’s recommendations, most of which are Grey Power policy areas.

Grey Power passionately encourages the Government to urgently implement practical solutions to the issues highlighted that adversely affect the growing number of vulnerable older people in our communities.”

