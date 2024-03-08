Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On The Fast-track Approvals Bill

Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:40 am
Press Release: Environment Committee

The chairperson of the Environment Committee is now calling for submissions on the Fast-track Approvals Bill. The Fast-track Approvals Bill is an omnibus bill. It would enable a fast-track decision-making process for infrastructure and development projects that are considered to have significant regional or national benefits.

The bill would establish a separate process for the following approvals:

· resource consents, notices of requirement, and certificates of compliance (Resource Management Act 1991)

· concessions (Conservation Act 1987)

· authority to do anything otherwise prohibited under the Wildlife Act 1953

· archaeological authority (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014)

· marine consents (Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012)

· land access (Crown Minerals Act 1991)

· aquaculture activity approvals (Fisheries Act 1996).


To access the fast-track approvals process, project owners would need to apply to the joint Ministers. A project would then be referred to an expert panel to assess the project and make a recommendation to the joint Ministers, who would then determine whether the approvals should be granted or declined.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 19 April 2024.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

