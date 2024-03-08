Sorely Needed Targeting On The Way For Ailing Health Sector

Responding to the Government’s announcement that
five key outcomes-focused health targets are set to be
introduced, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs
Manager, James Ross, said:
“Taxpayers’ Union –
Curia polling last year showed that 70% of New Zealanders
believed the health system had got worse since 2020. Given
Labour spent their time in Government running from
accountability by scrapping public sector targets at any
opportunity, that should come as no
surprise.
“Health spending has increased by over 45%
since 2020, but all the while health outcomes have been
plummeting. The last Government’s policy of blindly
chucking billions into its own bureaucratic mess and hoping
for the best was destined to fail from the start.
“A
return of effective health targets should be welcomed across
the board. There is no other policy area where bang-for-buck
is as important as healthcare, and hopefully this signals a
renewed focus on
outcomes.”
