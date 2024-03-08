Sorely Needed Targeting On The Way For Ailing Health Sector



Responding to the Government’s announcement that five key outcomes-focused health targets are set to be introduced, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Taxpayers’ Union – Curia polling last year showed that 70% of New Zealanders believed the health system had got worse since 2020. Given Labour spent their time in Government running from accountability by scrapping public sector targets at any opportunity, that should come as no surprise.

“Health spending has increased by over 45% since 2020, but all the while health outcomes have been plummeting. The last Government’s policy of blindly chucking billions into its own bureaucratic mess and hoping for the best was destined to fail from the start.

“A return of effective health targets should be welcomed across the board. There is no other policy area where bang-for-buck is as important as healthcare, and hopefully this signals a renewed focus on outcomes.”

