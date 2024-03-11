Christchurch Health Workers To Protest Holidays Act Payment Delays
Monday, 11 March 2024, 9:33 am Press Release: NZNO
Today, health care workers in Canterbury Waitaha will
protest the ongoing, almost eight-year delay in the payment
of their holiday pay and other leave owed to them.
At
12 noon, members of New Zealand Nurses Organisation
Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) will gather to
voice their frustrations against the delays in the Holidays
Act remediation payments.
Canterbury Waitaha members
are exasperated with a lack of respect from their employer
and the excuses Te Whatu Ora keeps making about payroll
dysfunctions, they just want to be paid what they are
owed.
Imagine the frustration of having to wait nearly
eight years after being told your employer was non-compliant
and paid you incorrectly for your leave, you’re expecting
reimbursement but are consistently being told to wait
longer. We still have no idea when we will actually be
paid.
