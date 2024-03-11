Christchurch Health Workers To Protest Holidays Act Payment Delays

Today, health care workers in Canterbury Waitaha will protest the ongoing, almost eight-year delay in the payment of their holiday pay and other leave owed to them.

At 12 noon, members of New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) will gather to voice their frustrations against the delays in the Holidays Act remediation payments.

Canterbury Waitaha members are exasperated with a lack of respect from their employer and the excuses Te Whatu Ora keeps making about payroll dysfunctions, they just want to be paid what they are owed.

Imagine the frustration of having to wait nearly eight years after being told your employer was non-compliant and paid you incorrectly for your leave, you’re expecting reimbursement but are consistently being told to wait longer. We still have no idea when we will actually be paid.

Full media release here: https://www.nzno.org.nz/about_us/media_releases/artmid/4731/articleid/6724/preview/true/christchurch-health-workers-to-protest-payment-delays.

Where: Opposite Christchurch Hospital’s ED/Waipapa building

When: 12 noon, Monday 11 March 2024

