Grey Power Asks Why The Chief Ombudsman Must Retire At Age 72

Grey Power notes from media reports that Peter Boshier is retiring from the position of Chief Ombudsman because government legislation dictates that this is what must happen when the incumbent in that position reaches the age of 72 years.

It is difficult to find out why this law still exists and Grey Power President, Jan Pentecost says that:

“Such a law appears to involve ageism which is pervasive in our society.

I would expect government legislation to support the Human Rights Act and New Zealand Bill of Rights as well as the WHO global campaign aimed at combatting ageism by eliminating individual and social attitudes, stereotypes, and behaviours towards people based on their age, as well as the laws, policies, and institutions that either perpetuate ageism or do little to stop it. (see http://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/96/4/17-202424/en/)

In fact, leading Community Psychology Emeritus Professor John Raeburn describes the situation of ageism eloquently when he states that:

‘He's sad about the way older people can be treated in New Zealand and … society frequently stereotypes them as "non-productive, second-class citizens, who suck money into their pockets through Super…

"They make up the highest number of suicides and can be thought of as a useless, disabled group - derelict creatures hanging from a Zimmer frame." (https://www.nzherald.co.nz/aucklander/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503378&objectid=11057232)

Come on New Zealand decision-makers change legislation that appears to perpetrate ageist attitudes as described above. You may be a senior now or you will be in the future!

