Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Drivers Behind Rates Rises Across The Country Laid Bare

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Homeowners are facing average rates rises of 15% according to data in draft long-term plans across 48 councils, averaging at about $8 more per week* per household.

LGNZ commissioned a report by one of the country’s leading economists, Brad Olsen, which starkly illustrates the cost pressures councils are under. It also states that between 2002-2022, the average rates rise was only 5.7% per year, and rates rises averaged 9.8% in 2023.

“Councils are acutely aware they need to balance the need for investment with affordable increases but the pressure has reached tipping point,” says LGNZ’s Vice-President Mayor Campbell Barry.

Findings from the Infometrics report:

Over the past three years, costs have significantly gone up:

  • Bridges are 38% more expensive to build
  • Sewage systems are 30% more expensive to build
  • Roads and water supply system are 27% more expensive to build.

All councils are facing increasing costs for existing assets and services due to

  • Inflation
  • Cost of servicing debt
  • Increasing insurance costs and audit costs.

“Councils' share of overall tax revenue has remained at 2% of GDP for the last 50 years, despite our ever-increasing responsibilities,” says Mayor Campbell Barry.

“On top of the cost increases to existing assets and services, councils also face new pressures that require new spending.

“Many households pay $2-3,000 per year for just one service, such as power. It’s important to remember that rates account for a huge range of infrastructure and services communities rely on, including many that are invisible until something goes wrong.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This includes meeting the demand for infrastructure in high-growth areas, coping with growth in tourism, adapting to climate change and increasing natural hazards, transitioning to a low carbon economy and dealing with emerging biosecurity threats.

“It’s no secret that the funding system for local government is broken. Rates account for more than half council funding, and relying so heavily on rates alone is unsustainable.

“We need a range of levers to address the funding and financing challenges in front of us, such as an accommodation levy, GST sharing on new builds, congestion charging and tourist levies.

“A 4-year term of local government would also double the productivity across councils and provide certainty which would create a longer-term pipeline of work for the private sector to partner with councils on,” Mayor Campbell Barry said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 