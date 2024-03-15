Health, Food Prices And Affordable Housing Top Priorities For Kiwis

Kiwis are telling the government to focus most on improving health, rising food prices and affordable housing.

Horizon Research presented a list of 42 issues and asked adults nationwide which were the most important for the current government to take action on in 2024.

Each respondent selected on average 14 issues from the list. This is lower than the average of 20 issues selected in a similar July 2023 survey asking which issues were important in deciding their party vote in that year's general election.

The chart below shows the top 10 issues chosen. The top five issues were:

· Improve the health system - chosen by 66% - this is the equivalent of 2,667,000 adults,

· 63% rising food prices – 2,538,000 adults,

· Affordable housing 54% – 2,185,000 adults,

· Reduce crime 49% - 1,990,000 adults, and

· Youth crime and fuel prices each 47% - 1,913,000 adults.

The issues to focus on are similar to vote-influencing ones asked in 2023, with the top 4 issues being the same. In July 2023, education was the 5th ranked issue people said would influence their vote. In February 2024, improving primary and secondary education ranks 12th.

Across age groups there are differences in which issues are important.

People under 35 years chose on average 12 issues. Rising food prices (62%), affordable housing (58%0 and fuel prices (51%) were the top three issues for this group.

People aged 35-54 years chose on average 13 issues. Rising food prices (69%), improve the health system (66%) and affordable housing (54%) were the top three issues for this group.

People aged 55+ years chose on average 15 issues. Improve the health system (82%), law and order (64%) reduce crime (64%) were the top three issues for this group.

Respondents were asked which political party they voted for in 2023. Across the main political party voters the top 10 issues are in the tables below.

On average people who voted for Te Pāti Māori chose the most issues (16 on average).

Below are rankings for all issues surveyed.

Some environmental issues rank in the top 20, including the quality of water in rivers, streams and lakes (10th), ocean fisheries (13th) and climate change (16th).

Ti Tiriti o Waitangi related issues are also a priority for large numbers of adults.

Ranking Which of the following do you think are the most important for the current government to take action on in 2024? ALL NZ Population aged 18+ 1 Improve the health system 66% 2,667,440 2 Rising food prices 63% 2,537,716 3 Affordable housing 54% 2,185,031 4 Reduce crime 49% 1,990,445 5 Youth crime 47% 1,913,422 6 Fuel prices 47% 1,905,314 7 Child poverty 44% 1,795,860 8 Law and order 43% 1,747,214 9 Quality of roads 43% 1,747,214 10 Water quality in rivers, streams and lakes 42% 1,718,837 11 Housing supply 41% 1,666,136 12 Improve primary and secondary education 40% 1,605,329 13 Ocean fisheries reform to build sustainable fish stocks 39% 1,568,844 14 Overall quality of life 38% 1,520,198 15 Rent control 37% 1,516,144 16 Climate change 37% 1,487,767 17 Tackle environmental pollution 36% 1,439,120 18 Improve Oceans quality 35% 1,410,743 19 Social housing supply 34% 1,370,205 20 Economic development 33% 1,325,612 21 Economic management 32% 1,301,289 22 Public Transport 31% 1,244,535 23 Honouring Treaty of Waitangi commitments 30% 1,208,050 24 Taxation 29% 1,191,835 25 Mortgage interest rates 29% 1,183,727 26 Racial harmony 29% 1,159,404 27 Stop co-governance policies 26% 1,045,896 28 Reduce unemployment 26% 1,041,842 29 Welfare 25% 1,017,519 30 Increasing my income 25% 1,013,465 31 Create new jobs 25% 1,001,303 32 Immigration 23% 948,603 33 Keep laws implementing the Treaty of Waitangi/ Te Tiriti o Waitangi using treaty principles 23% 932,388 34 Firearms control 22% 891,849 35 New Zealand Superannuation 21% 863,472 36 Regional investment 20% 794,557 37 Cultural diversity 16% 656,725 38 Repeal laws implementing the Treaty of Waitangi/ Te Tiriti o Waitangi using treaty principles 16% 644,564 39 KiwiSaver 15% 608,079 40 COVID-19 pandemic management 12% 494,571 41 Continue with co-governance policies 12% 478,355 N (unweighted) 1,033

Research method

An online survey of adults living in New Zealand aged 18 and older.

Sample sources

Members of two nationwide Horizon Research panels and a third-party panel (used for source diversity).

Fieldwork dates

2 to 8 February 2024.

Sample size

1,035 adults.

Weighting

The total sample is weighted on age, education, ethnicity, personal income, region and Party Vote 2023 to match the NZ adult population.

Maximum predicted margin of error

±3% at the 95% confidence level.

