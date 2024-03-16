Charles On Coins A Missed Opportunity

"Putting an image of King Charles III on our currency is a missed opportunity to celebrate New Zealand and our many great citizens,” said Lewis Holden, Campaign Chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“The Reserve Bank’s decree that New Zealand will use the generic “Commonwealth” effigy of Charles - ironic since most of the Commonwealth’s members now have heads of state of their own - confirms that no consultation was undertaken with the public who might use these coins.”

“New Zealand’s currency, like our head of state, should represent New Zealand to the world, not the fact we were once part of an empire that no longer exists. There are plenty of New Zealand citizens far more worthy of being the “heads” side of our coinage” concluded Mr Holden.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

