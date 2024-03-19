Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Record For NZ’s Costliest Weather Events: Expense 20 Times More Than Previous High, Aon Report Reveals

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: AON

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has published its 2024 Climate and Catastrophe Insights Report, shedding light on global natural disaster and climate trends.

The report found that New Zealand has experienced its two costliest weather-related events for the local insurance sector on record, even after adjusting for inflation.

The 2023 Auckland Anniversary flooding incurred NZD $5.57 billion of economic loss and NZD $2.23 billion of insured loss, which was followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, causing NZD $6.4 billion in economic loss and NZD $2.02 billion in insured loss.

There were more than 55,000 insurance claims as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle alone, reflecting entire communities of displaced families and interrupted businesses.

Prior to these events, the largest weather-related loss since the 1960s was the Timaru hailstorm in 2019, resulting in NZD $202 million in insured loss, adjusted for inflation in current dollars. As it stands, both 2023 events have completely eclipsed all previous loss experienced.

On a global scale, damage from natural disasters in 2023 totalled USD $380 billion in economic losses and USD $118 billion in insured losses, with economic losses 22 percent above the 21st century average.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

James Knight, senior analyst and head of Catastrophe Research and Advisory (ANZ) at Aon, said
New Zealand wore more than its share of economic loss in the Pacific region in 2023, especially when per capita calculations were considered.

“While the present-day climate is driving increasingly unpredictable extreme weather events and vulnerabilities for New Zealand, it does present an opportunity for organisations to take a more holistic approach to building resilience through preparedness and mitigation measures,” Knight said.

As more organisations are beginning to work on climate-related disclosures, early adopters are benefitting the most. It is not just a compliance exercise; climate modelling and risk assessments can result in a much better understanding of protection gaps and associated insurance solutions. It is also important for organisations to understand their risk tolerance: for example, if their asset portfolio should be reconfigured, or if more granular data is required to help more accurately access current and future flood exposure.

Knight reiterated that climate modelling and risk assessments can help businesses to better understand their protection gaps and available risk mitigation options.

“These findings have also heightened the need for closer cooperation between public and private organisations about where and how property is permitted to be built, identification of high-risk areas against a backdrop of climate change, and the creation of adequate mitigation practices including business continuity and community resilience.

“Balancing the urgency of adoption with thoughtful community consultation and collective decision making will be the key to moving forward,” Knight added.

Read the Climate and Catastrophe Report Pacific Insights report article here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AON on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Dune 2, And Images Of Islam


Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn.
Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 