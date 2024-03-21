Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Still Time To Share Your Covid-19 Experience Says Inquiry Chair

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned


There is still time to share your experiences with the COVID-19 Inquiry says its Chair, Professor Tony Blakely.

“A really important part of the Inquiry is hearing from as many people, communities, and groups as possible about their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Professor Blakely.

Over the past six weeks the Inquiry has received over 7500 submissions detailing COVID-19 experiences, as well as making suggestions and providing insights about how a future pandemic could be managed. The submissions have come from people of all age groups, ethnicities, and locations, including New Zealanders living overseas.

Professor Blakely encourages all those yet to make a submission to do so before the consultation closes on Sunday 24 March.

The Inquiry has received fewer submissions from under-18s than any other category, and would value hearing more from young people, says Professor Blakely.

“We don’t want anyone to assume their experience was commonplace or that their insights won’t help inform our work. The many conversations we have had, and submissions we have received to date, all add to the work of the Commission. We really do encourage everyone to make a submission at www.covid19inquiry.nz”.

The experiences shared with the Inquiry to date have covered a broad range of topics and events, Professor Blakely says.

“We have heard about the impact of the pandemic on mental health, including the loneliness and isolation experienced by many.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have also heard a range of experiences such as the effects of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and border closures, and how people’s experiences of significant life events, like births and deaths, were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In particular, the Inquiry has heard a wide range of stories from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, with over 25 percent of submissions coming from the Auckland region.

“Along with the many meetings we have held with organisations, individuals, and communities in Tāmaki Makarau, these submissions give us valuable insight into the COVID-19 experience in the region, including the effects of multiple and extended lockdowns,” says Professor Blakely.

The public can also provide feedback on an expanded terms of reference for the Inquiry, which determine which topics the Inquiry can investigate. This feedback is provided to the Department of Internal Affairs, who will then provide advice to the Government ahead of any changes it may make to the terms of reference.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shared their COVID-19 experience with the Inquiry so far. We feel honoured to hear these stories and receive these contributions to the work of the Inquiry,” Professor Blakely says.

Public submissions close at midnight on 24 March 2024. Submissions can be made at www.covid19inquiry.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 