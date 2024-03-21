Have Your Say On The Companies (Address Information) Amendment Bill

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on the Companies (Address Information) Amendment Bill. The Companies Act 1993 requires the residential addresses of company directors to be made available to the public in a register. This bill would provide a mechanism for directors who have serious concerns for their personal safety to request that their residential address be replaced with a substitute address, such as a service address.

The bill would allow a director to submit an application to the Registrar declaring that the public availability of their residential address is likely to result in physical or mental harm to them or a person residing with them. The applicant would need to specify an address for service to replace their residential address.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

