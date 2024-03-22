Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Law Commission Recommends changes To Evidence Law

Friday, 22 March 2024, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Law Commission

Changes to the Evidence Act 2006 are needed to promote the just and efficient determination of court proceedings, concludes Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission in its report Te Arotake Tuatoru i te Evidence Act 2006 |The Third Review of the Evidence Act 2006, presented to Parliament today.

Amokura Kawharu, Law Commission President and lead Commissioner for the review, said:

“The Evidence Act governs what evidence can be admitted in civil and criminal cases and how that evidence can be given. It plays a vital role in facilitating the fair, just and speedy determination of proceedings.

In general the Act is working well in practice, but there are some areas where we think reform is warranted. For example, there have been longstanding concerns about the operation of the hearsay rule, which may prevent a person’s statement from being used if they do not give evidence in court, and the improperly obtained evidence rule, which governs the use of evidence that has been obtained unlawfully or unfairly.

Our recommendations respond to these longstanding concerns as well as emerging issues in evidence law, and will help to ensure the Act is fit for purpose in the future.”

The report marks the conclusion of the Commission’s third and final periodic review of the operation of the Act. The Act formerly required the Commission to conduct five-yearly reviews, but this requirement has now been repealed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Key recommendations include:

  • Creating a new exception for mātauranga (Māori knowledge) and tikanga from the application of the hearsay rules to normalise its use as evidence.
  • Allowing the admission of out-of-court statements from witnesses who are too fearful to give evidence in court due to factors such as intimidation.
  • Reforming the improperly obtained evidence rule to provide greater guidance to the courts on how to balance the competing public interests at stake and to encourage more consistent admissibility decisions.
  • Creating specific safeguards for the admission of evidence from prison informants.
  • Extending medical privilege to a wider range of healthcare practitioners to better achieve the purpose of the privilege and align it with modern healthcare provision.
  • Amending the Act to increase efficiency in civil proceedings, including by resolving inconsistencies with the High Court Rules 2016 regarding hearsay evidence, clarifying the duty to cross-examine and clarifying the laws regarding legal and litigation privilege.
  • Clarifying other provisions in the Act that have caused uncertainty or problems in practice, including those dealing with co-defendants’ statements, veracity evidence, propensity evidence and visual identification evidence.

In developing its recommendations, the Commission was informed by consultation with the legal profession, judiciary, academic experts, members of the public and interested organisations.

The Government will now consider the Commission’s recommendations and decide whether to reform the law.
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Law Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 