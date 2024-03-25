Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Analysis Shows Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunch Programme Exceeds Expectations Amid Threats Of Funding Cuts

Monday, 25 March 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

While threats of cuts loom over the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunch Programme, new analysis has been released that shows the programme is meeting and, in some cases, exceeding expectations when measured against stakeholder criteria.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre, University of Auckland Professor Boyd Swinburn and co-authors have used a Value for Investment analysis to look at what the programme is expected to produce, and how it measures up.

Professor Swinburn says Ka Ora, Ka Ako rates extremely well against its primary outcomes of alleviating hunger in schools, providing healthy eating, reducing financial burden, increasing mana, and strengthening local economies.

“The mental health scores for those kids who are food insecure has increased 20% meaning happier, more engaged students and that is a big plus for the programme,” he says adding hungry kids are hangry kids making learning maths and science near impossible. “The range of positive feedback from the school surveys of benefits in school engagement is also strong and consistent and the latest analysis of school attendance showed significantly greater attendance amongst the most underserved kids,” says Professor Swinburn.

On economic measures, buying at appropriate quality at the right price, the programme also meets all relevant government and ministry policies and procedures.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The analysis shows that the fact that all children in the participating schools are entitled to the lunches contributes significantly to efficiency. However, Professor Swinburn says the main barrier to improved efficiency is the lack of certainty about the programme’s future.

On the equity criteria, presently schools which are offered the programme have students who are the most disadvantaged but according to Professor Swinburn that means about 60% of students from food insecure households are not in the programme.

Professor Swinburn says Ka Ora, Ka Ako is performing very well against 21 stakeholder criteria but there is room for improvement such as having secure funding for the programme. “We also suggest identifying ways to expand the programme, undertaking a formal cost-effectiveness study, and building in more environmental sustainability aspects

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 