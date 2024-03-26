Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nearly 13,000 Pandemic Stories Shared With The Covid-19 Inquiry

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned


The Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons Learned has received nearly 13,000 stories of the pandemic from its public submissions process, says Inquiry Chair Professor Tony Blakely.

“Hearing from the New Zealand public is essential to the work of the Inquiry, which is to learn from our country’s pandemic experience to better prepare for any future pandemic,” says Professor Blakely.

“I want to express my thanks to everyone who provided a submission to the Inquiry – either from a personal perspective, or on behalf of their whānau, their business, or their community. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted all of us, and we know that sharing COVID-19 experiences isn’t always easy. We really appreciate and value the contributions we’ve received.”

Submissions ran from 8 February to 24 March 2024. During that time, the Inquiry heard from people of all ages and ethnicities across Aotearoa New Zealand, and from New Zealanders living overseas. The experiences shared with the Inquiry covered a broad range of topics and events.

“We have heard how people were impacted by lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and border closures,” Professor Blakely says. “Many people have also shared the impact the pandemic had on their health and wellbeing, for example.

“We have also heard how the pandemic impacted significant life events – including births, deaths, marriages, schooling, work, and more.”

The COVID-19 submissions we received include both detail on pandemic experiences as well as providing insights into how New Zealand can prepare for future pandemics. The many conversations the Inquiry has undertaken, and submissions we have received to date, all add to the work of the Royal Commission, Professor Blakely says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The submissions received will be considered alongside previous studies, information and evidence collected by the Inquiry, including through meetings with key decision makers, businesses, community groups, education providers, and many others.

Alongside making a submission, the New Zealand public also had the opportunity to provide feedback on the Inquiry’s terms of reference.

The New Zealand Government has said it is committed to expanding the terms of reference for the Inquiry and asked the Inquiry to seek public feedback on this expansion on its behalf.

Over 11,000 people submitted feedback on the terms of reference for the Inquiry. This feedback is being sent to the Department of Internal Affairs, who will provide advice to the Minister of Internal Affairs ahead of any Government changes to the terms of reference.

The Minister has said decisions about an expanded terms of reference will be made by Cabinet later this year.

“The Inquiry is already looking at a wide range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we recognise there may be specific topics that people would like considered and which could be included, or clarified, in our terms of reference,” says Professor Blakely.

“We recognise that, as a result of this feedback process, the Inquiry may be asked to look at additional aspects of the COVID-19 response, and we’ll work with the Government on what that might look like once public feedback has been considered.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 