Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

TTR Abandons Seabed Mining Application, KASM Labels It A Cowardly Move To Get Onto Fast-track

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Kiwis Against Seabed Mining

Kiwis Against Seabed mining today slammed Australian owned would-be seabed miner Trans Tasman Resources (TTR) for abandoning its application to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to mine the seabed of the South Taranaki Bight. The company has today informed the EPA it is withdrawing its application.

Cindy Baxter, Chair, Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, says:


“This is an utterly cowardly and cynical move designed to get around proper scrutiny of this seabed mining project’s obvious failings. The Supreme Court quashed the 2017 consent and sent TTR back to the EPA to prove it would cause “no material harm’”

“There was absolutely no way TTR could prove that it wouldn’t cause material harm to the South Taranaki Bight if it were to dig up 50 million tonnes of the seabed every year for 35 years. So to avoid a strong ruling against it, the company has opted instead for the political route.

“In good news, this company now has no consent to mine the seabed, as that consent was quashed by the Supreme Court. But it’s now very clear that TTR’s putting all its eggs into the fast-track basket, relying on political lobbying rather than good science to get this project over the line. And the science was against them.

“The only way this company got its consent in 2017 was by leaning on the last National Government to change the way the EPA decision making process went. Two of the four members of its panel wanted to refuse consent, but the EPA gave the chair the casting vote.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This company is trying all the tricks in the book to evade the reality: seabed mining at this kind of scale would turn the South Taranaki Bight into an industrial zone. There’s another 800 square kilometres TTR wants to mine alongside this first application.”


The company withdrew after the Environmental Protection Authority commissioned new evidence about the sediment plume, after a KASM and Greenpeace expert raised questions about the company’s modelling.

“This company has wasted taxpayers’ funds, as well as those of Iwi and community and environmental groups,” said KASM lawyer Duncan Currie. “It's time to ban this dangerous and destructive industry.“

The EPA hearings had just finished hearing the company’s evidence, and KASM and Greenpeace’s experts had just begun to give their evidence. The hearings were to be held over three days in April, May and possibly would have gone through to June.

KASM called on the public to submit against the government’s proposed fast-track legislation. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on Friday, 19 April 2024.

“We cannot let the government bypass democracy through fast-tracking obviously destructive projects like this that have been rejected by the highest court in the land,” added Baxter.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kiwis Against Seabed Mining on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 