CTU Calls On NZ Govt To Exclude Myanmar Junta From ASEAN Meeting

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff is supporting the 33 Myanmar community organizations in NZ who are calling on the New Zealand Government to reverse the invitation to the Myanmar military junta to join the ASEAN-NZ Dialogue meeting scheduled for 18-19 April in Wellington.

"Inviting the Myanmar junta representatives at this time sends the signal that New Zealand both recognises and supports the existence of this murderous regime," said Wagstaff.

"Myanmar’s ruling junta has targeted trade unions and has been internationally condemned for crimes against humanity in its ruthless war against its own people.

"Across the world the UN and democratic governments have stood firm in excluding and sanctioning the military junta. For New Zealand to break ranks now, and welcome them to our country is a betrayal of our principles and our reputation, and a betrayal of the Myanmar community in New Zealand.

"The New Zealand Government, as host nation, must intervene to prevent the Myanmar junta representatives attending this meeting," said Wagstaff.

