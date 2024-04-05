Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Queer Theologian Russell Hoban To Tackle Aoteraoa New Zealand’s Discriminatory Hate Speech Laws At The Court Of Appeal

Friday, 5 April 2024, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Anton Blank

On Tuesday 9 April the Court of Appeal will hear queer theologian Russell Hoban's appeal in Hoban v Attorney-General.

Hoban is seeking a "declaration of inconsistency". He is asking the court to declare that the legislative exclusion of hate speech protection on the ground of sexual orientation (in the Human Rights Act 1993) is inconsistent with the right to be free from discrimination (in the NZ Bill of Rights Act 1990).

Russell Hoban will be represented by three lawyers; the Crown (through the Attorney-General) is opposing the issuing of a declaration. The Human Rights Commission is also intervening in the case.

Hoban has been in the courts challenging Aotearoa’s out dated hate speech legislation for almost five years. Current provisions do not extend protections to rainbow groups.

