Our Intentions: Cyber Security Governance In Public Organisations

We have published some information about work we are carrying out to examine whether cyber security risks are governed effectively in selected public organisations. This work was signalled in our 2023/24 annual plan.

Effective cyber security is essential to protect the public sector’s critical information assets and systems. Security failures can also undermine public trust and confidence in the public sector.

Our performance audit will examine how well a sample of public organisations govern their cyber security risk preparedness and response. We have chosen these organisations to represent a range of organisational type, function, size, and location.

We anticipate that our work will influence improved governance of cyber security risk management in the public sector by identifying effective practices.

You can read more information about this work on our website.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

