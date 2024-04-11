Household Saving Remains Positive For Third Consecutive Quarter

New Zealand household saving was $424 million in the December 2023 quarter as household net disposable income exceeded spending for the third consecutive quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Household net disposable income increased by 0.3 percent to $59.0 billion in the December quarter, while household spending increased by 1.3 percent to $58.6 billion.

“Across all households, saving has remained positive despite cost-of-living pressures. However, the overall level of household saving declined in the quarter as spending increased at a faster pace than net disposable income,” national accounts institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

