Auckland University Criminologist Slams ‘Racist’ Three Strikes Law

The Government yesterday announced the revival of the Three Strikes law, but University of Auckland Criminology lecturer and People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emmy Rākete says the move is wrong.

“Three Strikes is a dead-end policy proposed by a dead-end government. The Three Strikes law ignores the causes of crime, instead just brutalising people already crushed by the cost of living.”

“The causes of crime are unemployment, homelessness, mental illness, and addiction. The government insists there is no money for welfare, state housing, or healthcare - then announces it will spend millions more implementing Three Strikes. Arbitrarily increasing sentences will deepen the justice system’s racist discrimination against Māori.”

“Luxon is lining the pockets of his CEO mates and telling the rest of us that the government is broke. Three Strikes is capitalist justice: prisons for the poor and revenue for the rich.”

