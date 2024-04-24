Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland University Criminologist Slams ‘Racist’ Three Strikes Law

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

The Government yesterday announced the revival of the Three Strikes law, but University of Auckland Criminology lecturer and People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emmy Rākete says the move is wrong.

“Three Strikes is a dead-end policy proposed by a dead-end government. The Three Strikes law ignores the causes of crime, instead just brutalising people already crushed by the cost of living.”

“The causes of crime are unemployment, homelessness, mental illness, and addiction. The government insists there is no money for welfare, state housing, or healthcare - then announces it will spend millions more implementing Three Strikes. Arbitrarily increasing sentences will deepen the justice system’s racist discrimination against Māori.”

“Luxon is lining the pockets of his CEO mates and telling the rest of us that the government is broke. Three Strikes is capitalist justice: prisons for the poor and revenue for the rich.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 