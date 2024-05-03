Marriages, Civil Unions, And Divorces: Year Ended Dec 2023

Marriage and civil union statistics record the number of marriages and civil unions registered in New Zealand each year, and divorce statistics record the number of divorces granted in New Zealand each year.

Key facts

Marriages and civil unions

In 2023:



18,744 marriages and civil unions were registered to New Zealand residents. Of these, 483 were same-sex marriages or civil unions.

The number of marriages and civil unions registered to New Zealand residents was similar to the number in 2022 (18,858).

13,827 were first marriages or civil unions, 4,911 were remarriages or civil unions, and 6 couples transferred between a civil union and a marriage.

The number of marriages and civil unions has dropped significantly since its peak of 27,201 in 1971.

The general marriage rate was 9.0 marriages and civil unions per 1,000 people aged 16 years and over who are not married or in a civil union (transfers between a marriage and civil union are excluded).

An additional 2,523 marriages and civil unions were registered to overseas residents. Of these, 207 were same-sex marriages or civil unions.

