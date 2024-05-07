Jamie Arbuckle MP - Re: My Position As Marlborough District Councillor

I will remain as a Marlborough District Councillor until October of this year at which time I will stand down from that role. This has always been my intent in order for local ratepayers to avoid a costly $130k+ local byelection if I were to resign before that date.

In light of feedback and upon reflection, any remuneration I have received in my role as local councillor since the date of the general election in October last year, as well as any future remuneration received until I stand down, will be donated to a local district community charity.

This is my fifth term as a Marlborough District Councillor, I am passionate about local issues, and I will continue to work hard for my community.

