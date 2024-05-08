Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Chief Electoral Officer Needs To Fall On His Sword

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 10:49 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to an Auditor-General's report slamming failures in the administration of the 2023 General Election, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Even after taking weeks to count the vote, the best the Electoral Commission could manage was rushing an error-filled attempt at a final check hours before the result was announced.

“Official checks being little more than sticking a finger in the air and hoping for the best meant hundreds of votes were either lost, left out or double-counted.

“Democracy can’t be allowed to become a fudge-job. If Electoral Commission Chief Exec Karl Le Quesne can’t do his job, then he needs to find a new one.”

